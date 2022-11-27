How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 12

The NFL is playing its final weekend of the November calendar and the Thanksgiving holiday weekend brings plenty of playoff implications. Nobody can clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but several teams can head into December on the verge of securing a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The weekend opened with a busy Thanksgiving slate. We’ll have some notable Sunday games, but this was one of the best trio of Thanksgiving matchups in some time. All six teams entered the holiday in the mix for a playoff berth, with five of them in the playoffs based on current standings and the Lions not too far back.

All three favorites won on Thursday. The Bills held off the Lions late to temporarily claim first place in the AFC East. The Cowboys put together a strong second half effort to beat the Giants and claim full control of second place in the NFC East. The day wrapped with the Vikings winning a back-and-forth affair with the Patriots to further secure first place in the NFC North and stay hot on the heels of the Eagles for the No. 1 seed.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL gets going on Sunday with seven games in the 1 p.m. window. We’ll update through each window as the league works its way through Week 12.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2

2. Buffalo Bills, 8-3

3. Tennessee Titans, 7-3

4. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3

5. Miami Dolphins, 7-3

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 6-4

7. New York Jets, 6-4

8. New England Patriots, 6-5

9. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-5

10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-7

13. Cleveland Browns, 3-7

14. Denver Broncos, 3-7

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-7

16. Houston Texans, 1-8-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 9-2

3. San Francisco 49ers, 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5

5. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3

6. New York Giants 7-4

7. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4

8. Washington Commanders, 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons 5-6

10. Detroit Lions, 4-7

11. Green Bay Packers, 4-7

12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-7

13. New Orleans Saints, 4-7

14. Los Angeles Rams, 3-7

15. Carolina Panthers, 3-8

16. Chicago Bears, 3-8