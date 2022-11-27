Opening odds for Bills vs. Patriots matchup in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Bills and Patriots will face off this coming week at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bills and Patriots come into this game with extra rest after playing on Thanksgiving. The Bills beat the Lions 28-25 in the early game and the Patriots lost 33-26 to the Vikings in the late game. Buffalo improved to 8-3 while the Patriots dropped to 6-5. New England is still in the mix in the AFC East, but they’ve got an uphill climb with that loss. Buffalo remains behind Miami due to the tiebreaker, but still has a game remaining against the Dolphins in Buffalo.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Patriots in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195

November 22

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195

Early pick: Patriots -5.5

This is a rare TNF game that isn’t a short-week contest since both teams played last week on Thanksgiving. Buffalo has strung together wins the past month, but they haven’t been pretty. They beat the Browns pretty handily, but last week was a struggle to beat Detroit and they lost to the Vikings and Jets prior to that. I think Bill Belichick’s squad keeps this close enough. Buffalo wins but New England covers.