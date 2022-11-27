Opening odds for Steelers vs. Falcons matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Steelers and Falcons will face off this coming week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons fell to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, moving to 5-7 but remaining in a close second place behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South standings. They were only able to find the end zone once, and while their run game was productive, Marcus Mariota was held under 200 yards passing, which has become a trend in the Falcons’ losses this season.

The Steelers close out Week 12 with a Monday Night Football contest against the Colts. Pittsburgh is 3-7 and has played fairly well the past two weeks as they try and figure out if Kenny Pickett is the answer. They beat the Saints in Week 10 and lost to the Bengals in Week 11 after Cincinnati pulled away in the second half.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Falcons in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -125, Steelers +105

November 22

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Steelers +100

Early pick: Falcons -1.5

Pittsburgh has played teams close, but I think this line is offering some considerable value. The Falcons have played teams tough themselves and this is a matchup where I’m going to take the better team at home. Marcus Mariota has been shaky, but the Falcons ground game is healthy and in good shape. They should be able to win a fairly low-scoring game.