Opening odds for Colts vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Colts and Cowboys will face off this coming week on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys played their traditional Thanksgiving game and got a huge win, beating the Giants 28-20 to improve to 8-3. Dallas secured the season-sweep with the win, which gives them the critical tiebreaker. Dallas is a game and a half back of the Eagles as Philadelphia gets ready for Week 12 Sunday Night Football against the Packers. The Colts don’t play until Monday night when they host the Steelers. Indy is 4-6-1 and sitting a little over three games back of the Titans in the AFC South and a little over two back in the wild card race.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Cowboys in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330

November 22

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330

Early pick: Colts +9

The Jeff Saturday Colts are a whole new team. Indianapolis took the Eagles down to the wire in Week 11 after a solid win over the Raiders in Week 10. The Colts have lost by more than one score just twice this season, and while the Cowboys should be able to take home the win, Indianapolis should be able to keep the final score within nine.