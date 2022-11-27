Opening odds for Saints vs. Bucs matchup in Week 13 on Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Saints and Bucs will face off this coming week on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Saints failed to score in a 13-0 shutout against the 49ers on Sunday, moving to 4-8 for the season as they sit at the bottom of the NFC South standings with the Panthers. New Orleans couldn’t translate red zone trips into scores, leading to the program’s first shutout since 2002.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns in overtime on a last-minute touchdown in Week 12. falling to 5-6 but remaining precariously atop the NFC South after a Falcons loss. Tom Brady was 29-for-43 for 246 yards, favoring Chris Godwin and Rachaad White, who combined for 21 receptions and 155 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. Bucs in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Bucs -5.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bucs -240, Saints +200

November 22

Point spread: Bucs -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -285, Saints +240

Early pick: Bucs -5.5

The Saints have lost three of their last four games, and all three were by a margin of ten points or more. Tampa Bay has a playoff berth on the line as we approach the end of the season, and for the struggles they’ve had, they do still have Tom Brady at the helm. The shutout in San Francisco highlighted a lot of the issues that the Saints have been facing all year, and it feels like this downward spiral is just going to continue. Bucs to cover.