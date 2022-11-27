Opening odds for Broncos vs. Ravens matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Broncos and Ravens will face off this coming week at M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday

The Broncos move to 3-8 after a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Russell Wilson was 19-for-35 for 142 yards in the loss, and did not find the end zone until late the fourth quarter. Denver’s defense struggled to stop the Panthers’ run game.

The Ravens fell in a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a 67-yard attempt from kicker Justin Tucker fell short. They move to 7-4 to share the top spot in the AFC North with the Bengals. Running back Gus Edwards returned to the field for the Ravens, adding 52 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Ravens in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

November 22

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Broncos +235

Early pick: Ravens -7.5

Baltimore had a tough draw against a hot Jacksonville offense in Week 12, but the Broncos offense showed us just what they’re made of — or, what they’re not made of — in their loss to the Panthers. The Denver defense is frustrated, the offense is unproductive, and the Ravens will be coming in ready to dominate on both sides after their shocking loss. With the way Denver has been scoring, the Ravens should cover this easily.