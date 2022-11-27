Opening odds for Packers vs. Bears matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Packers and Bears will face off this coming week at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bears move to 3-9 after a tough 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. With Justin Fields injured, Trevor Siemian came in at quarterback, going 14-for-25 for one touchdown and one interception. The defense struggled to stop the Jets’ passing game with Mike White at the helm, allowing three passing TDs and 315 yards in the air.

The Packers close out Week 12’s Sunday slate facing the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is 4-7 and struggling to get anything going. They’ve lost six of seven heading into Week 12.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Bears in their Week 13 matchup.

UPDATE: The line has not reopened as of the start of Sunday Night Football due to the uncertainty around Justin Fields’ shoulder. He did not play in Week 12 after three straight limited practices, and his Week 13 status is uncertain.

November 27

Point spread: TBD — pending Justin Fields update

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 22

Point spread: Packers -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -140, Bears +120