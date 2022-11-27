Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Lions matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Jaguars and Lions will face off this coming week at Ford Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jaguars pulled off a major upset over the Baltimore Ravens with a 28-27 victory and an 18-point fourth quarter. They’ll move to 4-7 with the win. Trevor Lawrence passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion attempt put them over the top.

The Lions are 4-7 and coming off a tough home loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving. They took a fourth quarter lead and then tied it again with 23 seconds left only to see their defense blow it in the final seconds. Detroit slipped back in the wild card race with the loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Lions in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105

November 22

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105

Early pick: Jaguars +1

Jacksonville has been wildly inconsistent this season, which can be seen in them holding a 4-7 record but managing a +12 point differential. They have struggled to get it all together at the same time, but the last-second win over the Bengals could be what gets them on track. Detroit is inconsistent in its own right and I think we see “bad” Detroit in this one.