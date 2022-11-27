Opening odds for Browns vs. Texans matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Browns and Texans will face off this coming week at NRG Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Browns were able to pull out a close win in overtime with a last-minute touchdown over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. Nick Chubb was the star of the show for the offense, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 victory. David Njoku and Anthony Schwartz also found the end zone for Cleveland. The Browns move to 3-7 with the win.

The Texans were shut out 30-0 in the first half by the Miami Dolphins. They managed to put up 15 points in the second half after the Dolphins benched several starters. Kyle Allen started at quarterback for the Texans after Houston benched Davis Mills. Allen threw one touchdown and two interceptions in a 215-yard passing game. Their 1-9-1 record keeps them at the bottom of the AFC South.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Texans in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Browns -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260

November 22

Point spread: Browns -5.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Browns -230, Texans +195

Early pick: Browns -7

The Texans got curb-stomped by the Dolphins in Week 12. They tried a new quarterback and it didn’t work. They won’t be able to stop the Browns’ dominant backfield, and Nick Chubb will be a great guy to have on your fantasy roster this week. Cleveland should be able to cover this one-score spread.