Opening odds for Jets vs. Vikings matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Jets and Vikings will face off this coming week at US Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Mike White era is back in New York as the Jets cruised to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 12. White was 22-for-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets move to 7-4 with that win, and are neck-and-neck with the Dolphins for that second-place spot in the AFC East.

The Vikings are cruising in the NFC North and the bigger question is if they can secure the No. 1 seed. They beat the Patriots on Thanksgiving to improve to 9-2, but their Week 2 loss in Philly continues to loom large.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Vikings in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Vikings -170, Jets +145

November 22

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Jets +150

Early pick: Vikings -3

Mike White came out for the Jets and looked fantastic in his first start of the season in Week 12 — but it was against a Chicago Bears defense that has a tendency to make a lot of quarterbacks look better than they are. The Vikings came through with a big win over the Patriots this week after a bad loss to the Cowboys, and Kirk Cousins can always dominate an afternoon game. Vikings should cover here.