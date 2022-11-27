Opening odds for Commanders vs. Giants matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Commanders and Giants will face off this coming week in a critical NFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Commanders were able to take care of the Atlanta Falcons, moving to 7-5 but remaining at the bottom of a tough NFC East. They remain in playoff contention. Taylor Heinicke continues to come in at quarterback, and threw two touchdowns and an interception against Atlanta on Sunday.

The Giants lost in Dallas on Thanksgiving and are moving into a free-fall. They’ve lost three of their last four games and are in a critical stretch of scheduling. They host Washington this coming week and Philadelphia in Week 14, and then travel to Washington. They remain in one of the wild card spots, but if they could be firmly on the outside looking in three weeks from now.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Giants in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100

November 22

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -115, Giants -105

Early pick: Giants +100

The Commanders have been on a hot streak lately, while the Giants have struggled, but New York expects to return several starters to a thinly-stretched roster this week against Washington, which should put them back in early-season form. Among the players that head coach Brian Daboll expects to return are tight end Daniel Bellinger and right tackle Evan Neal. As they slowly return a healthy roster, the Giants should be able to take on the Commanders in this matchup and come out on top.