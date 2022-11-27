Opening odds for Titans vs. Eagles matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Titans and Eagles will face off this coming week at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans fell to the Bengals in Week 12, though they’ll remain atop a weak AFC South at 7-4. Derrick Henry was held to just 38 rushing yards over 17 carries. The Eagles will wrap up this week’s Sunday slate with a home game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Philadelphia is 9-1 and sits atop the NFC East and the overall conference standings.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Eagles in their Week 12 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -265, Titans +225

November 22

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -295, Titans +245

Early pick: Eagles -6.5

Philadelphia has stumbled the past two weeks, losing a home game to the Commanders in fairly convincing fashion and then barely coming back against the Colts. I think we see the Eagles start getting back on track tonight against the Packers and then moving forward, but we’ll see if this comes back to bite me in the butt in a few hours.