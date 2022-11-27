Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Rams matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Seahawks and Rams will face off this coming week at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks fell in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-34. At 6-5, they sit behind the Chiefs in the NFC West standings, and will need to play some catch-up in the coming weeks to qualify for a wild card bid. Geno Smith threw for 328 yards, his third 300+ yard performance of the season.

The Rams lost to the Chiefs, 26-10. Quarterback Matthew Stafford remained out this week, and Bryce Perkins filled in at backup. With Stafford’s return timeline still unclear, the Rams will have to get used to this. The reigning Super Bowl champs move to 3-8 and sit at the bottom of the NFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Rams in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Seahawks -200, Rams +170

November 22

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Rams +135

Early pick: Seahawks -4.5

The Rams are flailing without Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. They haven’t won a game since October 16, and they simply won’t be able to put up the points needed to compete with this high-powered Seattle offense. Seahawks should be able to cover this spread in Los Angeles.