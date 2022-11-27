Opening odds for Dolphins vs. 49ers matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Dolphins and 49ers will face off this coming week at Levi’s Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins head into this game 8-3, coming off a dominating win against the Houston Texans. While the Texans had Kyle Allen under center, the Dolphins still handled business in a 30-15 fashion. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play the fourth quarter and likely got some much-needed rest.

The 49ers are on their own hot streak, winning their fourth straight to improve to 7-4. They shut out the Saints 13-0 on Sunday, which extended their streak of second half shutouts to four games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. 49ers in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175

November 22

Point spread: 49ers -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175

Early pick: Dolphins +4

This has a strong narrative for even casual fans as we get the pupil (Mike McDaniel) returning to face the teacher (Kyle Shanahan). For football fans, McDaniel facing 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is even more intriguing. Both teams are on a roll, but the explosive Dolphins offense should give the 49ers defense a difficult time. San Francisco may win this game, but take the points.