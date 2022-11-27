Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Chiefs and Bengals will face off this coming week at Paycor Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs keep on rolling, improving to 9-2 with a 26-10 win at home against the Rams. Kansas City has a three-game lead on the Chargers in the AFC West and remains a game ahead of the Dolphins for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. With the Titans and Ravens losing this past week, the AFC No. 1 seed battle is turning into a two-team race.

The Bengals head into this game tied with the Baltimore Ravens at 7-4 in the AFC North. The Ravens own the tiebreaker, so Cincinnati needs a big win this weekend against Kansas City. The Bengals pulled out a close game against the Tennessee Titans 20-16. They are expected to get wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon back for this game which should spark their offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Bengals in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

November 22

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

Early pick: Chiefs -3

The Bengals stunned the Chiefs last year in the AFC title game, winning in overtime on a field goal after Patrick Mahomes threw an interception. This game does not hold quite as much value as that one, but look for KC to get a small measure of revenge. I don’t think it will be a blowout, but if this line stays at a field goal, I’d stick with the Chiefs.