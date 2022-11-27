Opening odds for Chargers vs. Raiders matchup in Week 13

The NFL is working through the Week 12 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Chargers and Raiders will face off this coming week at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers pulled off a miracle in their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. A last-minute touchdown and successful two-point conversion with under 30 seconds left on the clock move them to 6-5 for the season. They sit in second place behind the Chiefs in AFC West, still on the outskirts of a wild card berth.

The Raiders pulled off an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks to move to 4-7. Josh Jacobs rushed for two touchdowns, including the game winner, and added a whopping 229 yards on the ground and 74 in the air.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Raiders in their Week 13 matchup.

November 27

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Raiders +115

November 22

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -150, Raiders +130

Early pick: Raiders +2.5

I’d love to be at a field goal, but I’ll take the points anyway. This is as much a bet on Josh Jacobs continuing to dominate. He did leave Sunday’s win over the Seahawks in the fourth quarter with a calf injury, but he returned in overtime and broke off an 86-yard run to win the game. Assuming he plays this week, I’m all aboard the Jacobs train.