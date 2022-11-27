What is the spread for Broncos vs. Panthers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Denver Broncos open up as 2.5 point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. The total is 35, and both numbers are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It has been a difficult season for both of these teams. However, the Broncos are feeling the sting a little more, as their preseason expectations were relatively high. But here we are in Week 12, and Denver is just 3-7 overall. The Broncos playoff hopes have pretty much vanished after losing six of their last seven games. Despite that, Denver rolls into this game as a small favorite against another struggling team.

The Panthers check into this contest with a 3-8 record. However, they have more excuses than the Broncos for the underwhelming product on the field. Carolina fired their head coach and traded star running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this year. The Panthers are clearly in rebuild mode. The standings reflect that, as Carolina has lost six of its last eight and three of its last four.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Broncos-Panthers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Panthers odds, line movement

Nov. 26

Point spread: Broncos -1

Point total: 36

Moneyline: Broncos -120

Nov. 20

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -150, Panthers +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Panthers +125

Broncos vs. Panthers betting trends

SU: Broncos 3-7, Panthers 3-8

ATS: Broncos 3-7, Panthers 5-6

O/U: Broncos 1-9, Panthers 4-7

Broncos vs. Panthers betting splits

Point spread: DEN 70% handle, 70% bets

Total: UNDER 51% handle, 55% bets

Moneyline: DEN 60% handle, 58% bets