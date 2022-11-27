What is the spread for Bucs vs. Browns? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers check in as 3-point road favorites against the Cleveland Browns for Week 12 of the NFL season. The total is set at 43, and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs have had a roller-coaster of a season, but they enter this game in first place of the NFC South with a 5-5 record. Tampa Bay went through a rough three-game losing streak that featured questionable losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers as well as the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Bucs have picked things up since then, winning back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

There’s no sugarcoating things: it has been a disappointing 2022 campaign for the Browns. Cleveland won two of its first three games, but then the Browns lost six of their last seven to fall to their current 3-7 record. The Cleveland defense has been surprisingly vulnerable this year, and the Browns have given up more than 30 points in three of their last five outings. They’ll look to turn that around against a Tampa team that has had trouble scoring throughout most of the year.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bucs-Browns. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Browns odds, line movement

Nov. 26

Point spread: Bucs -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bucs -180, Browns +155

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Bucs vs. Browns betting trends

SU: Bucs 5-5, Browns 3-7

ATS: Bucs 3-6-1, Browns 4-6

O/U: Bucs 2-8, Browns 7-2-1

Bucs vs. Browns betting splits

Point spread: Bucs 63% handle, 71% bets

Total: UNDER 60% handle, OVER 67% bets

Moneyline: TB 78% handle, 77% bets