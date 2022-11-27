What is the spread for Ravens vs. Jaguars? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars meet up for a competitive AFC battle in Week 12 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Ravens are set as 4-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -195 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars sit at +165, while the total score is set at 43.5.

The Ravens have been on a tear as of late. They’ve rattled off four-straight wins and have catapulted to the top of the AFC North. Despite their dreariest offensive outing of the season against the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 11, Baltimore is 7-3, and have a legitimate shot to go up two games on the Cincinnati Bengals in the division this week.

Jacksonville (3-7) is coming off a bye in Week 11. Head coach Doug Pederson and Co. have been victorious in two games at home against AFC opponents this season, and have a solid opportunity to steal another when they match up against a red-hot Ravens team with clearly much more to lose.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Ravens-Jaguars. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Jaguars odds, line movement

Nov. 26

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Jaguars +160

Nov. 20

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Nov. 16

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Ravens vs. Jaguars betting trends

SU: BAL 7-3, JAX 3-7

ATS: BAL 5-5, JAX 3-7

O/U: BAL 3-7, JAX 4-6

Ravens vs. Jaguars betting splits

Point spread: Ravens 79% handle, 80% bets

Total: UNDER 52% handle, OVER 57% bets

Moneyline: Ravens 88% handle, 88% bets