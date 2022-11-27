What is the spread for Texans vs. Dolphins? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins meet up in Week 12, with both teams heading in totally opposite directions as we move closer to 2023. The Texans are 13.5-point underdogs on the road, priced at +575 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins sit as clear favorites at -800, with the point total set at 46.5.

The Texans (1-8-1) haven’t won a game since Week 5, and are about to match up with one of the strongest offenses in football in Week 12. With discussions of a potential quarterback change already in play, Davis Mills didn’t help his case much more against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Mills turned in another pedestrian stat line, completing 19-of-33 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions. Kyle Allen would be the next signal-caller under center in Houston.

The Dolphins should win this one with ease, but the question is: Can they cover the large spread? Tua Tagovailoa has been lethal against quality defenses this season with dangerous deep threats Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle running routes all over the field, and Miami has put up at least 35 total points in its last two appearances. If the defense can limit the struggling Texans offense in Week 12, all signs point to at least a two-TD deficit for most of the game.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Texans-Dolphins. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Dolphins odds, line movement

Nov. 26

Point spread: Dolphins -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins -900, Texans +625

Nov. 20

Point spread: Dolphins -12

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -475, Texans +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -425, Texans +340

Texans vs. Dolphins betting trends

SU: HOU 1-8, MIA 7-3

ATS: HOU 4-5, MIA 5-5

O/U: TEAM 4-6, TEAM 5-5

Texans vs. Dolphins betting splits

Point spread: MIA 59% handle, 62% bets

Total: OVER 52% handle, Split 50% bets

Moneyline: MIA 78% handle, 91% bets