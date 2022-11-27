What is the spread for Bears vs. Jets? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Chicago Bears face the New York Jets in Week 12 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 27 from MetLife Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Jets as a 4.5-point favorite and the point total is 39.5.

The Bears have sparked a resurgence in their offense with five straight games of scoring 25+ points, but Chicago has gone just 1-4 in that span. Aside from their struggles in the win column, they have been closely monitoring the status of quarterback Justin Fields, who has reportedly been dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Fields’ status remains up in the air heading into Sunday’s contest against the Jets.

The Jets have lost two of their last three games with their latest defeat coming in a pedestrian offensive display versus the Patriots. New York mustered just a field goal against New England last week with an equally underwhelming 2.1 yards per play in the loss. The Jets are also dealing with some uncertainty under center, as coach Robert Saleh did not fully commit to Zach Wilson starting for the team’s Week 12 bout versus the Bears.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bears-Jets. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 22). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Jets odds, line movement

Nov. 22

Point spread: Jets -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jets -205, Bears +175

Nov. 20

Point spread: Jets -4

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Jets -200, Bears +170

Nov. 16

Point spread: Jets -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Jets -195, Bears +165

Bears vs. Jets betting trends

SU: Bears 3-8, Jets 6-4

ATS: Bears 4-6-1, Jets 6-4

O/U: Bears 7-4, Jets 3-7

Bears vs. Jets betting splits

Point spread: Jets 57% handle, Bears 59% bets

Total: Under 91% handle, 61% bets

Moneyline: Bears 52% handle, Jets 55% bets