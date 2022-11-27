What is the spread for Bengals vs. Titans? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Cincinnati Bengals head on the road for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 27 from Nissan Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Bengals as a 1.5-point favorite and the point total is 42.5.

The Bengals have an opportunity to put together a three-game winning streak on Sunday after besting the Panthers and Steelers over the past two weeks. The task at hand won’t be easy for Cincinnatti as they will likely be without Ja’Marr Chase once again as he nurses a hip injury, but the status of running back Joe Mixon will also be key to monitor. Mixon suffered a head injury and did return in the Bengals' win over the Steelers last week, with coach Zac Taylor only mentioning that the tailback has entered concussion protocol this week.

The Titans also have a chance to win three straight after a dominant win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football last week. Ryan Tannehill was efficient in completing 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns, with Derrick Henry having his way on the ground with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tennesse is a strong 3-1 when playing at home as they sit comfortably atop the AFC South with a three-game lead.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bengals-Titans. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans odds, line movement

Nov. 24

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Titans +110

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bengals -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Bengals vs. Titans betting trends

SU: Bengals 6-4, Titans 7-3

ATS: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2

O/U: Bengals 4-5-1, Titans 3-7

Bengals vs. Titans betting splits

Point spread: Bengals 53% handle, Titans 51% bets

Total: Over 85% handle, 81% bets

Moneyline: Titans 65% handle, 61% bets