What is the spread for Falcons vs. Commanders? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Atlanta Falcons travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 12 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 27 from FedEx Field. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Commanders as a 4-point favorite and the point total is 42.

The Falcons outlasted Justin Fields and the Falcons last week in a 27-24 win thanks to a clutch 53-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo. Marcus Mariota both ran and threw for a touchdown as Atlanta delivered the Bears its fourth straight loss while helping snap their own two-game losing streak. Atlanta now sits just one game behind the Bucs in the AFC South standings.

The Commanders have won back-to-back games and are moving forward with Taylor Heinicke as the starter for the remainder of the season. The fifth-year signal-caller played mistake-free football in their win over the Texans last week, but it was the defense that stole the show. Washington limited Houston to just a field goal all afternoon while bottling up promising rookie running back Dameon Pierce for just eight rushing yards on 10 carries. Their defense could get a major boost with star defensive end Chase Young activated from IR, though his official game status remains unclear for Sunday.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Falcons-Commanders. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Commanders odds, line movement

Nov. 24

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Falcons +170

Nov. 20

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -165, Falcons +140

Nov. 16

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -175, Falcons +150

Falcons vs. Commanders betting trends

SU: Falcons 5-6, Commanders 6-5

ATS: Falcons 7-4, Commanders 6-4-1

O/U: Falcons 6-5, Commanders 4-7

Falcons vs. Commanders betting splits

Point spread: Commanders 70% handle, 66% bets

Total: Over 69% handle, 71% bets

Moneyline: Commanders 70% handle, 72% bets