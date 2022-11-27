What is the spread for Chargers vs. Cardinals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals meet up for a cross-conference matchup in Week 12. The Chargers are currently 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +125, while the total is set at 48.5.

The Chargers have been dealing with a myriad of injuries this season, as well as some tough luck with their schedule in the last two games. They faced the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, followed by a Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, both resulting in losses. At 5-5, the Chargers’ next appearance will be the defining point of their 2022-23 destiny.

Arizona (4-7) is coming off a blowout loss to the 49ers of their own, but will likely have Kyler Murray returning at starting quarterback after a two-game absence. Murray recorded 25 completions on 35 attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing eight times for 60 yards in his last appearance in Week 9.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Chargers-Cardinals. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Cardinals odds, line movement

Nov. 26

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -150, Cardinals +130

Nov. 20

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -50, Cardinals +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Cardinals +115

Chargers vs. Cardinals betting trends

SU: LAC 5-5, ARI 4-7

ATS: LAC 7-3, ARI 5-6

O/U: LAC 5-5, ARI 6-4

Chargers vs. Cardinals betting splits

Point spread: Chargers 56% handle, 79% bets

Total: OVER 67% handle, OVER 59% bets

Moneyline: Chargers 74% handle, 78% bets