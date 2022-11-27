What is the spread for Raiders vs. Seahawks? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Week 12 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Seahawks are set as 4-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders sit at +170, while the total score is set at 47.5.

Following a 22-16 overtime win against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, the Raiders hope to string together a win streak for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign. Derek Carr and Davante Adams have been one of the NFL’s best QB/WR combos, as they proved it once again when Carr hit Adams for the game-winning TD pass on the first possession of OT last week. Look for them to keep it going with much of the early-season pressure in their rearview.

Seattle (6-4) looks to avoid the post-bye week slump, as the team looks to remain in competition with the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West. Geno Smith has stepped up as the offense’s leader this season — completing 230-of-316 pass attempts for 2,474 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Raiders-Seahawks. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Seahawks odds, line movement

Nov. 24

Point spread: Seahawks 4-points

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -190, Raiders +160

Nov. 20

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Raiders +155

Nov. 16

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Raiders +140

Raiders vs. Seahawks betting trends

SU: Seahawks 6-4, Raiders 3-7

ATS: Seahawks 6-4, Raiders 4-6

O/U: Seahawks 5-5, Raiders 5-4-1

Raiders vs. Seahawks betting splits

Point spread: Seahawks 75% handle, 71% bets

Total: Over 67% handle, 49% bets

Moneyline: Seahawks 65% handle, 75% bets