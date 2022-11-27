What is the spread for Rams vs. Chiefs? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs meet up for a competitive cross-conference battle in Week 12 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Chiefs are set as 15.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -1500 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams sit at +900, while the total score is set at 41.5.

The Rams (3-7) are in the midst of a Super Bowl slump, as they have fallen in six of their last seven appearances. Matthew Stafford will be unavailable for Week 12, as well as Cooper Kupp. The Rams also have a smattering of questionable status updates for various other members on the roster.

As for the Chiefs (8-2) who appear to be virtually unstoppable offensively once again this year, they will be looking to extend their win streak to five games in a heavily favored game. Patrick Mahomes is putting together another potential MVP campaign with 3,265 passing yards on 265 completions and 28 touchdowns this season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Rams-Chiefs. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Chiefs odds, line movement

Nov. 24

Point spread: Chiefs -15.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -1400, Rams +850

Nov. 22

Point spread: Chiefs -14.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chiefs -1150, Rams +750

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Rams +360

Rams vs. Chiefs betting trends

SU: Chiefs 8-2, Rams 3-7

ATS: Chiefs 4-6, Rams 2-7-1

O/U: Chiefs 5-5, Rams 4-6

Rams vs. Chiefs betting splits

Point spread: Chiefs 66% handle, 42% bets

Total: Over 70% handle, 83% bets

Moneyline: Chiefs 72% handle, 90% bets