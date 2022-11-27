What is the spread for Saints vs. 49ers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers meet up for a NFC battle in Week 12 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The 49ers are set as 9-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -450 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints sit at +360, while the total score is set at 43.

The Saints (4-7) remain in the NFC South race, despite a whirlwind of a regular season to this point. Andy Dalton has completed 162-of-242 passes for 1,819 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions since taking over as the Saints’ starting quarterback in Week 4. With rumblings of a potential quarterback change, this could be Dalton’s final chance to get the Saints rolling in the win column.

San Francisco (6-4) appears to be the current NFC team to beat, after rattling off three-straight victories against the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals in last few weeks. With one of the best NFL defenses to help him out, Jimmy Garoppolo has been integral for this team’s dominance. The trade deadline acquisition of Christian McCaffrey has left opposing defensive coordinators shaking, as well.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Saints-49ers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. 49ers odds, line movement

Nov. 24

Point spread: 49ers -9

Point total: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -435, Saints +350

Nov. 20

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Nov. 16

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Saints vs. 49ers betting trends

SU: 49er 6-4, Saints 4-7

ATS: 49er 5-5, Saints 4-7

O/U: 49er 4-6, Saints 6-5

Saints vs. 49ers betting splits

Point spread: 49ers 55% handle, 56% bets

Total: Over 76% handle, 63% bets

Moneyline: 49ers 89% handle, 92% bets