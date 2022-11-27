What is the spread for Packers vs. Eagles? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The NFL will feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Eagles are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -280 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Packers sit at +235, while the total score is set at 46.

The Eagles (9-1) were in danger of losing back-to-back games in last week’s bout with the Indianapolis Colts. Jalen Hurts came through following one of his worst first-half performances of the 2022-23 season. The Eagles were down 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Hurts drove the offense downfield, and connected on a brilliant 22-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins early in the fourth quarter. Defensive help, and an additional Hurts run to the end zone at the 1:20 mark secured the comeback for the Eagles.

The Packers (4-7) are coming off six losses in their last seven games. While Aaron Rodgers hasn’t given fans the utmost confidence compared to many previous years, he’s still capable of coming into Lincoln Financial Field to stir up chaos. Rodgers has completed 243-of-376 passes for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. We’ll see if the reigning MVP can come through in Philadelphia.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Packers-Eagles. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 16), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov. 20), and the current line (Nov. 24). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Eagles odds, line movement

Nov. 24

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Nov. 20

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Nov. 16

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Packers vs. Eagles betting trends

SU: PHI 9-1, GB 4-7

ATS: PHI 5-5, GB 4-7

O/U: PHI 6-4, GB 5-6

Packers vs. Eagles betting splits

Point spread: Eagles 69% handle, 60% bets

Total: Under 44% handle, Under 70% bets

Moneyline: Eagles 69% handle, 82% bets