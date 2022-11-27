Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are lucky the FTX debacle has overshadowed their own waste of hundreds of millions of dollars. Of course, there is still time for QB Russell Wilson to play up to his five-year, $245 million contract, but thus far in 2022, he has been tough to start in fantasy football. Should he crack your lineup in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There are no two ways around it: Russ has been a fantasy dud this year. He has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games. He’s completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes and is averaging fewer than 250 passing yards per contest. While his matchup this week against the Panthers is easier than many he’s had this season, it’s still no gimme.

Carolina ranks 18th in the NFL, allowing 220.5 passing yards per game, and 16th in the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing QBs (16.23). They are coming off an excellent performance in which they limited Lamar Jackson to 209 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. Russ saw his team fall to 3-7 after an OT loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and it’s fair to wonder whether Denver will be turning its sights to 2023.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Russ should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. There is really no reason to believe this is the week the Broncos' offense finally puts it all together and there are several QBs available on the waiver wire who will likely outperform Wilson this week.