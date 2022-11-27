Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

As the Denver Broncos' passing game continues to struggle, there is some value to be found in their backfield. Latavius Murray seems to have claimed RB1 status on their depth chart, so should you be adding him to your fantasy starting lineup in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray has steadily worked his way into the Broncos' offense and in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, his efforts were rewarded with 17 carries, which he turned into 49 yards and a touchdown. It was far from a breakout fantasy performance, but as Denver (3-7) turns its attention toward 2023, they may rely even more heavily on Murray. Expect him to continue garnering a dozen or more carries per game.

Murray gets a great matchup this week against the Panthers. Carolina yields 137 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL. They also allow the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (24.97). The likelihood of heavy usage plus a favorable matchup means Murray is certainly someone you should be considering for your starting lineup this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Murray should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. He presents excellent value in DFS and has RB1 upside in season-long formats. He will get plenty of opportunities to put up points for you this week.