Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

What was supposed to be a high-flying Denver Broncos offense has been anything but in 2022. Nevertheless, does Courtland Sutton have enough fantasy value left to warrant starting in your Week 12 fantasy lineup? Here is a look at his matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Despite the Broncos’ offensive struggles, Sutton has still managed to put together two respectable games over Weeks 10 and 11. He caught six passes for 66 yards in Week 10 and five passes for 80 yards in Week 11. Perhaps more importantly, he was targeted 18 times between the two games. If Russ can reign in his accuracy, Sutton could be eclipsing 100 yards with regularity.

The Panthers allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers (34.93). While they otherwise held Baltimore Ravens receivers entirely in check in Week 11, they allowed Demarcus Robinson to go off for nine catches and 128 yards. A big question in Week 12 is whether Carolina will focus more attention on Sutton, forcing other weapons to beat them, or allow Sutton a few playmaking opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sutton should sit in season-long fantasy, but start in DFS. In DFS where finding diamond-in-the-rough big performances is key, Sutton has a chance to provide a big day. Given the uncertainty in how Carolina will gameplan against him, though, his floor is too low to start in season-long formats.