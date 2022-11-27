Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

In a floundering Denver Broncos offense, is Greg Dulcich still worth a spot in your Week 12 fantasy lineup? Here’s a look at his matchup against the Carolina Panthers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich has garnered five targets or more in three of his five contests this season but has yet to put up gaudy yardage numbers or find the end zone consistently. He’s averaging just 44.6 yards per game and has one touchdown. His Week 11 five-catch 30-yard performance was a nice bounce back after a one-catch, 11-yard Week 10 showing. It still was a far cry from his Week 6 through 8 averages of more than 60 yards per game, including his lone touchdown.

Carolina has allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing tight ends (10.64). Dulcich’s best hope is that the Broncos try to establish the run and look to him in the play-action game. Should they establish the run effectively, that could give him a chance for a red zone target or two.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Dulcich should start in season-long fantasy, but not DFS. Since there are few elite tight ends in the league this season, Dulcich provides TE2 upside in season-long formats. In DFS, though, it’s a better bet to go with a sure thing, a player with a higher floor.