D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman is coming off one of his worst performances of the season, but his fantasy value remains high. Here is a look at his Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos and how that impacts whether you start him in your fantasy league.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman

Foreman ran for just 24 yards on 11 carries against a tough Baltimore Ravens defense last week, but it was a mere blip amidst an excellent run. Over his previous four games, he ran for 118 or more yards three times and scored four total touchdowns. What is concerning about his Week 11 performance is that his carries dropped from 31 in Week 10 to 11. Chuba Hubbard only got four carries, though, so it seems as though the dropoff was more a function of playing from behind than anything else.

Denver allows 21.89 fantasy points per game against opposing running backs, around the middle of the pack in the NFL. It isn’t an easy matchup for Foreman, but given the style each of these teams have played lately, it’s likely to be a defensive battle with plenty of rushing attempts. Foreman will get the bulk of those chances for Carolina and will once again be worthy of a starting lineup spot.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Foreman should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. This Broncos defense isn’t the same as it was early in the season after trading Bradley Chubb. Foreman has tremendous upside, easily capable of putting up 20-30 fantasy points.