DJ Moore start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

DJ Moore is not getting nearly as many opportunities to make plays as he was getting earlier in the season. His matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 calls into question whether he should be in your fantasy starting lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Ever since Moore’s monster six-catch, 152-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 8, he has gone missing in the Carolina Panthers’ offense. In three games since, he has averaged just three catches and fewer than 25 yards per game. Even more concerning is that his targets per game have dropped from 9.4 in Weeks 4 through 8 to just 6.7 in Weeks 9 through 11. PJ Walker and Baker Mayfield simply haven’t been looking his way as consistently.

Moore is unlikely to bounce back in Week 12 against a Broncos team that allows the second-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing receivers (26.91). This game figures to feature its fair share of running plays, limiting the number of opportunities Moore will have to make a fantasy impact.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Moore should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. It is hard to imagine Moore getting enough chances to put up big numbers this week with an inconsistent QB situation and solid defense on the other side.