Terrace Marshall start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Terrace Marshall has proven to be a big-play threat for the Carolina Panthers. Will he be able to string together enough of those big plays against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 to be worthy of a starting spot in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall has flown under the radar this season but has quietly strung together a nice four-game stretch. In his last four games, he’s averaging 65 receiving yards per game and has scored one touchdown. He does so on very few opportunities; he has just 11 catches over those four games. But his eye-popping 23.5 yards per reception is evidence of his big-play potential.

Denver allows the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, though, so Marshall has his work cut out for him. It’s certainly possible Marshall could go off for a few big plays, but the tough matchup likely limits his fantasy value in Week 12.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Marshall should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. He could be a super value FLEX play in DFS to allow some cap space for bigger stars at other positions, but that would be risky.