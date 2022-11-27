Tom Brady start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. They are 5-5 and in first place in the NFC South. Quarterback Tom Brady has had an up-and-down year so far and will have a tough test dealing with Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Brady has completed 66% of his passes for 2,805 yards with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has been riddled with off-the-field distractions, and his low touchdown total has critics wondering how much he has left in the tank. In his last game, Brady completed 22 of his 29 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Browns are giving up middle-of-the-road fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Brady is expected to have his top pass-catchers healthy for this game, but it is still a tough matchup. With no teams on bye this week, you shouldn't have to rely on Brady this week and should be able to find a better matchup.