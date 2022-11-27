Rachaad White start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: Fournette was downgraded to out on Saturday and Gio Bernard was activated from IR. Bernard will get some work, but White has the fantasy value in the backfield.

Week 12 of the NFL season will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers offense has been on a rollercoaster this season, but it has largely been due to injury.

Fresh off their bye, the Bucs are getting healthier — except at running back. Starting running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful with a hip injury which means good-looking rookie Rachaad White could get his first start and never look back.

Should you start the rookie this week, though?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

White has 60 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown through 10 games this season. He has brought in 20 of his 25 targets for an additional 135 yards receiving. With Fournette sidelined last week, White was able to ball out. He finished with 22 carries for 105 yards and could see more work even if Fournette is back and healthy.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Browns are giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. White has flex appeal and should be started in fantasy football lineups.