Mike Evans start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Week 12 of the NFL season is here. After a jam-packed Thanksgiving slate, the week will continue on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hitting the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Bucs have a 5-5 record but still find themselves on top of the NFC South. Star wide receiver Mike Evans has been the best receiving option for Tom Brady and will need to have a good game to keep the Bucs in this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Evans has played in nine of the team’s 10 games because he did have that one-game suspension earlier in the year. He has brought in 49 of his 76 targets for 671 yards and three touchdowns. Evans still has yet to have a season in his career with fewer than 1,000 yards receiving and is on pace to get there again this year but could use a big game to make it easier.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Evans caught five of his six targets for 54 yards last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. Even without the touchdowns and with the average matchup, Evans should still be started in your fantasy football lineups.