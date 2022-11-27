Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in a non-conference matchup. The Bucs are in first place in the NFC South but have a 5-5 record and need a big win on the road. Quarterback Tom Brady will need to rely on the talent around him against a tough defense. Wide receiver Chris Godwin will need to step up and provide a spark to the offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has played in eight games this season and has caught 48 receptions on 73 targets for 475 yards and a touchdown. He is currently falling short of preseason expectations, but he at least has a similar target share to Mike Evans, which is a good sign. Godwin’s coming off his best game of the season, where he had six receptions on eight targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Cleveland’s defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wideouts. This doesn’t present Godwin with the best matchup, but his weekly target share does. Despite the iffy matchup, start Godwin for your Week 12 fantasy football lineups.