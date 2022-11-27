Cade Otton, Cam Brate start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fight to stay ahead in the NFC South race, they’ll again look for contributions from unlikely sources. That could include tight ends Cade Otton and Cam Brate this week when the Bucs take on the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TEs Cade Otton & Cam Brate

Neither Otton nor Brate have enjoyed particularly productive 2022 campaigns. The veteran Brate missed multiple weeks to injury, including essentially all of the last month of the season. Meanwhile, Otton has seen his usage fluctuate, a fairly common situation for rookie tight ends. However, it bears mentioning that Otton delivered five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago, easily the strongest performance from either player this year.

Still, with such unpredictable production, depending on a Tampa Bay tight end seems like a dangerous proposition at this stage. Perhaps that changes in the coming weeks if, say, Otton establishes himself as a key feature of the passing game. But that time has not yet come, and fantasy managers should have more enticing options from which to choose in Week 12.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Cade Otton and Cam Brate this week.