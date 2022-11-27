Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

For possibly the last time in 2022, Jacoby Brissett will start under center for the Cleveland Browns. His likely finale as the team’s starting quarterback will see him battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

While most fantasy managers had muted expectations for Brissett as the Browns’ starter, he has delivered reasonably well in his past three games. The best of those performances came in his most recent performance as he threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns — both season highs — against a talented Buffalo Bills defense. Brissett probably won’t produce another stat line like that again for Cleveland, but he does have the potential to overperform in spots.

At the same time, the Buccaneers have only allowed quarterbacks to throw for more than two touchdowns once this entire season and that lone exception came courtesy of MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes. With Brissett considerably more limited than Mahomes and the Browns already gearing up for a change under center, betting on another outlier performance doesn’t seem wise.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Jacoby Brissett this week.