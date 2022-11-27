Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt hasn’t seen a very large workload recently heading into Sunday’s home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are considering starting him in your fantasy football lineup in Week 12, here’s a look at what to think about prior to game time.

Hunt led the Browns with 32 rushing yards on five carries and caught both targets that went his way for 22 yards in last week’s 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Fellow Cleveland running back Nick Chubb carried the ball 14 times but went for just 19 yards, and he finished with 48 receiving yards on three catches. Hunt carried the ball six or fewer times in four of his last five games and doesn’t appear to be much of a focal point in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Bench Hunt if you can. He’s a viable flex option, but hopefully, you have better options this week.