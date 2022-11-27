Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to put up consistent numbers, and he’ll look to keep that rolling into Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are considering him for your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones caught 5-of-6 targets that went his way in last week’s 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills and finished with 61 yards with a touchdown. He has gone for at least 50 receiving yards in seven consecutive games and continues to be a deep threat who can beat a defense at any moment. Peoples-Jones will face a Buccaneers defense that ranks fifth in passing yards allowed per game (193.4).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Peoples-Jones has strong upside this weekend and should be started until his hot streak sadly fizzles out.