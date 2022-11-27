David Njoku start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku returned from an injury last weekend but was still limited during practice this week with issues to his knee and ankle. If you are trying to figure out whether to use Njoku in your fantasy football lineup in Week 12, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

In his first game back since Oct. 23, Njoku caught 2-of-3 passes for 17 yards in last week’s 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, fellow Cleveland tight end Harrison Bryant caught 4-of-7 targets for 41 yards. It will be interesting to see if Njoku will receive a full workload as he continues to battle injuries. He will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed Seattle Seahawks tight ends Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson to catch six passes for 69 yards.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start him. Njoku is a top-10 tight end option this weekend.