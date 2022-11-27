Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has missed much of the 2022 season, including the two most recent games, but was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, so he can be expected to play this weekend as the Ravens face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards has appeared in just two games this season, adding 66 yards two touchdowns in one and 65 yards in the other. Backup Kenyan Drake has been a reliable option on the ground all season for the Ravens’ offense, so the oft-injured Edwards can expect to split carries with him.

The Jags have limited opponents to 4.2 yards per carry this season.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Edwards could be a good choice at FLEX this week. It looks like he’s going to play, and he has gotten plenty of carries in the short time he’s been in this season, so you can rely on him for some yardage if not a guaranteed score.