Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 12 of the NFL season. As Baltimore has been dealt a blow to their depth with injuries in the backfield, the veteran Kenyan Drake has been called as the next man up. Does he make sense as a fantasy starter once again this week as he prepares to face the Jaguars' run defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Drake was expected to play an impactful role in the offense last week in lieu of Gus Edwards’ injury, but that hope never came to fruition. The veteran tailback had just 10 carries for 46 yards with two catches for seven receiving yards. In total, Drake finished with 7.3 PPR fantasy points, a steep decline from his 24.9 PPR fantasy performance the week prior. Though he played fine, he clearly did not meet the expected fantasy ceiling with the opportunity ahead of him, and that trend could continue in Week 12.

Jacksonville gives up the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs and they have the 11th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 110.1 yards per game on the ground. Arguably the biggest obstacle working against Drake is the uncertainty regarding the Ravens’ offensive playmakers, outside of Lamar Jackson. With Mark Andrews off the injury report and expected to play he will likely take back his spot in the pecking order, but Baltimore’s offense overall could take a step back with Jackson reportedly dealing with a hip injury.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Drake had a clear opportunity ahead of him last week but failed to capitalize due to his lack of production. Now it appears the Ravens offense as a whole remains in flux with Jackson battling through an injury. The veteran running back is not a reliable option this week and is best kept on the bench.