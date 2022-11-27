Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will look to put together a five-game winning streak as they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Amid injuries across the board to Baltimore’s offense, Devin Duvernay has stepped up this season when his name has been called. Does the wideout boast any appeal as fantasy managers look to finalize their starting lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay appeared to be rising on the depth chart after a 16.4 PPR fantasy performance against the Bucs in Week 8. But since then he’s posted back-to-back underwhelming stat lines that may illustrate him relinquishing the WR1 duties elsewhere. He’s now seen just a single target each in his last two games and hasn’t surpassed 2.0 PPR fantasy points in either game. With his dip in production, it seems like Demarcus Robinson has a hold on the WR1 title, as he led the team in targets last week.

Further complicating Duvernay’s fantasy ceiling is the return of tight end Mark Andrews, as well as the hip injury that is plaguing Lamar Jackson. Outside of Jackson, Andrews is clearly the team’s best offensive player and will likely command the majority of targets from his signal-caller, especially if Jackson resorts to making plays from the pocket. That means Duvernay should be left on the outside, hoping to pick up whatever targets are left over.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Back-to-back underwhelming performances highlight Duvernay’s dipping role in this offense, and the return of Andrews arguably means everyone else’s fantasy ceiling takes a hit, outside of Jackson. Duvernay is not a reliable option this week and is best kept on the bench.