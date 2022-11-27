Demarcus Robinson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens have been an excellent 4-1 on the road this season and will look to add to the win column as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Amid injuries to the receiving corps, it has been a next-man-up mentality, with Demarcus Robinson the latest player to step up to the call. Does the veteran wideout make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

The title of WR1 in Baltimore seems to fluctuate week-to-week, with Mark Andrews as the only consistent pass-catching option for Lamar Jackson. Last week against the Panthers it was the veteran Demarcus Robinson stepping up to the plate, catching all of his team-high nine targets for 128 yards. His 21.8 PPR fantasy performance was his highest of the season and just the second game all year in which he finished with double-digit fantasy points.

But whether or not he can put together back-to-back solid performances is up in the air due to a number of factors. Andrews is expected to make his return on Sunday after coming off the injury report, giving Jackson his top target back into the fold. Additionally, Robinson was added to the injury report with a hip injury and did not log a practice session on Thursday. Even if he does suit up for Sunday, there’s a chance that he could be limited to some capacity.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Robinson’s injury is enough concern but the return of Andrews clearly limits his fantasy ceiling going forward. He’s at best a WR4 or flex versus the Jaguars this week, and unless fantasy managers are in deeper leagues they are better off playing it safe and sitting Robinson for Week 12.