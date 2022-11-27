Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to get back into the win column after falling to the Chiefs last week. On deck for Week 12 is a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, who are riding a respective four-game winning streak into Sunday. In a matchup that is highlighted by the two signal-callers, does Trevor Lawrence make sense as a viable fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

After an up-and-down start to the season, Lawrence has put together solid back-to-back performances versus the Raiders and Chiefs in the past two weeks. He’s combined to throw for 494 passing yards and three passing touchdowns without an interception in those two games, and his 20.96 fantasy point performance last week was his third-highest of the season. A game script that ends up being a shoot-out with Lamar Jackson this week could factor into another solid performance for the second-year signal-caller.

Baltimore gives up an average of 16.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and they have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. They give up an average of 1.3 passing touchdowns per game, and Lawrence should have equal success even with the Ravens seeing some relative improvement from their secondary as of late. In their last matchup versus a top-tier quarterback, Baltimore allowed Tom Brady to throw for 325 yards and a touchdown without an interception back in Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Lawrence’s performance over the past two weeks could be an indication of hitting his stride as he closes out the latter half of the season. He’s a solid option once again in Week 12 and if fantasy managers have an open spot in their lineups he is a reliable starting option.