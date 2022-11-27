Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars come off their bye week and hope to get back into the win column versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The Jaguars have a chance to snap the Ravens’ four-game winning streak heading into Sunday, and it will take big performances from playmakers such as receiver Christian Kirk. Does the Jaguars’ WR1 make sense as a fantasy starter for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

The Jaguars' offense has looked much more comfortable in recent weeks and it’s coincided with Kirk putting up back-to-back seismic fantasy performances. As quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been hitting his stride he’s simultaneously connected with his WR1 in Kirk. The veteran wideout finished with 21.6 PPR fantasy points versus the Raiders in Week 9 and 31.5 PPR fantasy points against the Chiefs in Week 10. While it’s difficult to string together three-straight explosive stat lines, Kirk has an excellent shot at a largely leaky Ravens secondary.

Baltimore gives up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers with 22.7 points per game, and they rank 27th in pass defense. Despite their improved play over the last two weeks, it’s come against underwhelming signal-callers including Baker Mayfield and Andy Dalton. Lawrence should fare much better against them this week, which means his WR1 in Kirk should benefit accordingly in the stat sheet.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Kirk is the unquestioned WR1 and the resurgent play of the overall offense bodes well for his ceiling this week. Fire him up as a fantasy starter with the upside of exploiting a susceptible Ravens secondary.